The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Reportedly Be More Violent And Darker

One of the reasons why Star Wars has endured for so long as one of the most beloved brands in popular culture is that the wide-ranging appeal of the mythology has entertained multiple generations, and a new batch of young fans are created all the time.

When The Force Awakens was released, there were plenty of heartwarming stories making the rounds about the kids that had gone to see A New Hope on the big screen having taken their own children to The Phantom Menace, who now had little ones of their own that they’d brought to Episode VII to bring three generations of the same family together.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The older fans might be the ones that make the most noise online, but Star Wars is very much an all-ages experience, even if some folks are quick to dismiss the emotional investment that certain demographics have in the epic space opera. It’ll likely stay PG-13 until the end of time, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano was on her way to the show long before it was confirmed – that season 3 of The Mandalorian could be set to take a somewhat darker turn.

According to our intel, with Baby Yoda out of the picture for the time being, the next batch of episodes is being looked at as a soft reset of sorts, with Mando set to go on some dicey adventures that will up the ante in terms of the violence in the action scenes and introduce much weightier themes. Of course, this is still Disney we’re talking about, so it’s not going to alienate the young’uns, but we could well be seeing a more mature approach to the material when The Mandalorian returns next year.