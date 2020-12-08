The Mandalorian Secretly Brought An Important Legends Character Into Canon

The last episode of The Mandalorian was a dream come true for Boba Fett fans. After the brief glimpse of him in the season opener he finally arrived reclaim his armor, kick some ass and live up to his reputation as one of the most dangerous men in the galaxy. Even without his arsenal he was a force to be reckoned with, smashing apart Stormtroopers with a gaffi stick. But once he had access to his old firepower they didn’t stand a chance, culminating in him firing a missile to destroy the two fleeing Imperial troop carriers.

This convinced Din Djarin that Boba was worthy of respect, though he only considered him fit to wear the armor after he displayed his holographic Mandalorian chain code, thus proving his lineage. The message was quickly decoded by enterprising fans, who were intrigued at its mention of “Mentor Jaste-” and “Concord Dawn”.

That’s almost certainly a reference to Jaster Mereel of the planet Concord Dawn, a significant character in the old Legends continuity. Mereel was an accomplished soldier who joined the Mandalorians and became one of their ‘supercommandos’. He rescued the young Jango Fett after the Death Watch raided his farm, raising him as his son and training him in combat. Mereel’s hard-bitten battle skills earned him the allegiance of the Mandalorian warrior elites and he eventually became the Mand’alor – leader of all the clans.

Fans Decode Boba Fett's Chain Code Message In Latest The Mandalorian Episode 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Mereel’s story was told in multiple Legends continuity comics and books dealing with the Mandalorians and the Fett family, though hasn’t been mentioned since the Disney purchase. Right now we don’t know if this intriguing Easter Egg will lead to anything, but it gives hardcore fans a big clue into the canonic history of both the Fett family and the Mandalorian dynasties.

It also cements that both Boba and Jango Fett have Mandalorian lineage and don’t just use the armor for practical reasons. That factor may prove very important as Din gathers his allies to launch a mission to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon’s Imperial clutches in the final two episodes of The Mandalorian‘s second season.