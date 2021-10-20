Mandalorian Star Confirms She’s Not Returning For Season 3

The world of Star Wars is a vastly expanding one, with new characters constantly being introduced and others being either eschewed altogether or joining a spinoff property.

The latest news of such shifting waves within the galaxy far, far away comes with the revelation that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will reportedly not be returning to play Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian season three, ComicBook reports.

Banks ended her two-episode stretch in the Disney Plus series with the character still being alive after Mando’s encounter with Moff Gideon and Luke Skywalker.

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season…But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet,” Banks told Bleacher Report in an interview.

Pedro Pascal Shares New Mandalorian BTS Photo For Star Wars Day 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The actress went on to state that she’s now “in this whole new Hollywood world” and that she can’t wait for her fans “to see what’s next.”

Though Banks is stepping away from The Mandalorian, she may not be completely done with the world of Star Wars, as many have speculated she teased her character may return in the forthcoming spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.