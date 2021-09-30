The Mandalorian Star Teases Return In The Book Of Boba Fett

During the buildup to Season 2 of The Mandalorian, there was widespread talk on the internet that WWE star Sasha Banks had been cast as Sabine Wren, which obviously turned out to be wide of the mark. The professional wrestler’s role as Koska Reeves wasn’t particularly integral or pivotal to the narrative, but she was still a welcome addition to the ensemble.

Fans were receptive to her performance and happy to see her become a recurring figure in the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, even if there was the inevitable cancellation attempt, but the grappler could be teasing a return in The Book of Boba Fett, which was revealed to be premiering on December 29.

While it’s hardly an overt tease, and all Banks did was repost the debut poster on her Instagram Stories as per ComicBook, that’s more than enough to get the rumor mill creaking into gear, especially when we’re talking about one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated shows, one that audiences still have to wait another three months for.

The Book of Boba Fett takes place in the same corner of the galaxy at the same time as The Mandalorian, so it wouldn’t leave anyone shocked were Banks’ Koska to show up, or even Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan for that matter. After all, the latter isn’t particularly enamored with Temuera Morrison’s title hero, so the Nite Owls might find themselves forced into action depending on how the bounty hunter enacts his plan to overthrow the Tatooine criminal underworld.