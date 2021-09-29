First Plot Details For The Book Of Boba Fett Revealed

It’s literally only been minutes since the first official poster for Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett arrived online, but you can already feel the excitement sweeping across the internet. Fans have been starved of live-action content set in a galaxy far, far away for a while now, a wait that finally draws to a close exactly three months from today.

Based on the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, we already had a pretty good idea of where things were heading; Temuera Morrison’s titular antihero and Fennec Shand had sidled right up to the kingpins of the Tatooine criminal underworld and blasted them out of the equation, with Boba literally taking the throne.

Disney Plus has now followed up the debut one-sheet with the first plot synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett, which you can check out below.

“The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Reveals Premiere Date 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Book of Boba Fett has previously been described as The Mandalorian Season 2.5, so there’s sure to be cameos aplenty. However, the series has the secret weapon of Robert Rodriguez directing multiple episodes and executive producing, and he’s already promised that he’s planning to over-deliver on even the highest of expectations, so we could be in store for something truly special.