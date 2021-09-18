Robert Rodriguez Says The Book Of Boba Fett Is Going To Over-Deliver

Robert Rodriguez is nothing if not a confident man, having spent the better part of the last 30 years blazing a one-man trail through Hollywood and doing it almost entirely his own way. He may have dabbled in franchise fare recently by helming Alita: Battle Angel and boarding the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, but the filmmaker still writes his own ticket when it comes to the majority of his projects.

A favor to close friend Jon Favreau ended up snowballing significantly for Rodriguez; he guest directed an episode of The Mandalorian‘s second season after the original candidate dropped out, and ended up delivering one of the show’s best-ever installments with “The Tragedy”.

That saw him added to the executive producorial team for spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, embedding him even deeper into a galaxy far, far away. In a new interview with The Nerdy Basement, Rodriguez admitted that he couldn’t divulge any specifics just yet, but promised that Temuera Morrison’s solo series is set to over-deliver on expectations.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time. Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

We’re just a few months away from The Book of Boba Fett coming to Disney Plus, and Rodriguez has been building up the hype everywhere he goes. His filmography has shown he’s more than capable at staging exciting action sequences whether they’re achieved practically or digitally, while Alita fans know full well he’s no slouch at blockbuster sci-fi, either. Looking at what we know so far, Disney’s next Star Wars show is poised to live up to the lofty standards set by The Mandalorian.