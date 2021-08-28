Robert Rodriguez Says The Book Of Boba Fett Will Blow Your Mind

Robert Rodriguez is no stranger to the world of television having created, executive produced, written and directed the From Dusk till Dawn series for his own El Rey Network, as well as spearheading soccer espionage show Matador, calling the shots on the premiere and finale of the one-season wonder.

Quite how the guy finds the time to dive headfirst into the world of Star Wars when he recently signed a development deal with HBO Max and is in the midst of prepping a sequel to Netflix smash hit We Can Be Heroes, a project that he produced, wrote, edited, scored, acted as cinematographer and directed is anybody’s guess. Oh, and he’s also kicking off filming on Ben Affleck’s high concept sci-fi thriller Hypnotic in the near future, based on a script from the MonsterVerse’s Max Borenstein.

Rodriguez is simply unstoppable, and it’s in keeping with his work ethic that a guest spot behind the camera on The Mandalorian as a favor to Jon Favreau ended up with him executive producing The Book of Boba Fett, while he’s also helming a couple of episodes himself. In a new interview, the filmmaker teased that audiences simply aren’t ready for what he’s got in store.

“I can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December. Wait until you see what’s coming. It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

That’s big talk when The Mandalorian has raised the bar very high for the rest of the Disney Plus Star Wars roster, but we’ve got faith that Rodriguez can pull it off. He’s known for both his highly-stylized action movies and family-friendly adventures, so The Book of Boba Fett will be looking to deliver the best of both worlds, with the added benefit of taking place inside a beloved franchise.