New Mandalorian Theory Links The Darksaber To Ahsoka Tano

The second season of The Mandalorian will officially introduce the live-action version of former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka Tano. And since we only have a handful of months until the next chapter premieres, fans are already speculating as to the kind of role that Snips will end up playing in the story.

The last episode of the first season ended on a high note and teased a mysterious future for Mando, the Child, and their pursuer, Moff Gideon. Having defeated Moff in one-on-one combat, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda departed the planet Nevarro to go look for the latter’s homeworld. Unluckily for them, though, Gideon survived his crash and came out of the destroyed TIE fighter brandishing the Darksaber.

As you’d expect, fans have a lot of questions that Jon Favreau needs to address in the next chapter. Who or what is Baby Yoda? What do the Imperial remnants want with him? Is Moff Gideon working for someone more powerful? What’s his ultimate goal? How will Ahsoka make a comeback or play into this story?

There are a lot of fan theories circulating online that attempt to tackle these mysteries, but one, in particular, suggests that the Darksaber is what Ahsoka’s looking for in the story. In fact, it’s possible that Mando runs into Ahsoka as she’s searching the galaxy to find and claim the artifact, on a mission to make sure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Here's What Rosario Dawson Could Look Like In The Mandalorian As Ahsoka 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, with the finale revealing that the Darksaber somehow ended up with Moff Gideon, Ahsoka may have to stick around longer if she wishes to get her hands on the weapon. As Star Wars fans might tell you, the Darksaber is actually what the first Mandalorian to ever become a Jedi wielded, so Mando might end up keeping the weapon for himself, or even give it to the Force-sensitive Baby Yoda to begin his Jedi training.

All in all interesting thoughts, but to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, slated for release in October. For now, if you wish to see more of Snips, you can check out the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on the streaming service.