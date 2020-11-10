New Mandalorian Theory Says Baby Yoda Is Actually Protecting Frog Lady’s Eggs

With everything going on around the world, the adorable Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian turning out to be evil is something that a lot of viewers simply can’t get behind. As such, many of them are wondering whether he actually ate the Frog Lady’s eggs in the latest episode of the show.

In “Chapter 10: The Passenger,” Mando took on a mission to deliver a creature whose species is going extinct in that galaxy far, far away. But the task became even more crucial after we learned that she bore with her the last of the eggs that she could lay in her lifetime. Of course, it didn’t help that Baby Yoda quickly became obsessed with those unhatched frogs, taking every possible chance he got to devour as many of them as he could.

This hilarious subplot obviously horrified a lot of viewers, as they realized the 50-year-old Child, who’s in the same mysterious species as Grand Master Yoda, doesn’t have a whole lot of empathy for anyone other than himself and the bounty hunter Din Djarin.

A lot of folks have their own ideas about the Child’s seemingly insatiable appetite and /Film’s Peter Sciretta has now shared a theory from a fan on his Twitter feed, writing:

“I know some of you are disturbed by Baby Yoda eating Frog Lady’s eggs. In our live chat someone posed a fun theory: her tank & eggs will be destroyed and the Child will regurgitate the eggs David Blaine-style as it turned out he wasn’t really eating them but protecting them.”

Sure, it sounds like a bit of stretch. But if that indeed turns out to be the case, then there’s a chance of redemption for the Child, who’s apparently not in a lot of people’s good graces after the events of the last episode.

At any rate, the upcoming installment of The Mandalorian will determine the fate of the Frog Lady and her eggs. That is, of course, if Baby Yoda doesn’t eat them all by the time they reach their destination.