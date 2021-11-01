Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Says Gina Carano Was His Favorite Co-Star On Show

With ex-Mandalorian actor Gina Carano having been unceremoniously fired from the show after making controversial posts on social media comparing the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust to the current U.S. political climate, some may wonder whether her former co-workers are as resentful toward her as the many social media users apparently were who initially called for her to be let go.

Carano continues making controversial social media posts as well, ranging from mocking wearing masks during the pandemic, alleging voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, mocking gender pronouns, and broadcasting COVID-19 conspiracy posts on Twitter.

However, one somewhat surprising voice giving a positive take on Carano is one of her former co-stars The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon in the show.

Surprisingly, Esposito recently stated that Carano was his favorite actor to work with on the show. That may be a shock to some since Esposito has previously denounced anti-vaxxers in the past, so it’s doubtful his politics align very closely to Carano.

However, in response to the question of who was his favorite co-worker to work with in The Mandalorian during a recent Q&A at the Fan Expo Denver 2021 event, Esposito dropped Carano’s name as his response “without hesitation.”

Esposito went on to say his response is not meant to weigh in on any of the political beliefs Carano has expressed and “whether I think it’s appropriate or not appropriate.”

“I loved working with her. She’s warm, and beautiful, and wonderful. And I don’t care what her politics are. I love the fact that she came to acting late and that she was so raw and original and beautiful. And I just think she’s a lovely person. So I shout her out and I say she’s one of my favorites,” he said.

Esposito went on to say Lateef Crowder was another favorite co-star of his, praising the actor’s physical disciplines.

