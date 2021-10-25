Gina Carano Can’t Stop Sharing COVID-19 Conspiracy Posts On Twitter

Ex Mandalorian star Gina Carano continues to make waves online, this time by sharing a conspiracy Covid meme on Twitter.

The actress was famously fired from the popular Disney+ show after she compared having different political views to being a Jewish person during the Holocaust.

She’s been in the news a few times since then, including comparing COVID-19 to HIV and for making a movie with controversial right-wing political pundit Ben Shapiro.

If there’s one thing Carano won’t do it’s back away from a controversy. She recently took to Twitter to share a cartoon by American-Australian artist Ronald Cobb about COVID-19.

The cartoon shows a dystopian, 1984-ish reality where everyone is under tight surveillance and only “citizens” are allowed to sit on benches. The caption reads “Did we flatten the curve?” Take a look below.

Carano is a fairly popular right-wing figure on Twitter, and the post has more than 10,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

She also retweeted a post about city workers in New York protesting vaccine mandates and has recently supported In-N-Out’s refusal to follow public health laws.

WOW thousands of city workers NYPD FDNY and others, walk out against the Vax mandate in NYC pic.twitter.com/AtbfcdAcOJ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 25, 2021

Carano’s latest movie project will appear on Shapiro’s Daily Wire website, but there’s also a rumor that she may make a comeback to the world of Star Wars. She hasn’t been in high demand in Hollywood since her firing from The Mandalorian.

She had a pointed message for everyone after she was let go from the hit show.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Gina Carano is currently filming Terror On The Prairie which has no release timeline yet.