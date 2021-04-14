The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Wants To Join The Star Trek Universe

Katee Sackhoff is a bonafide sci-fi legend. She immediately became an icon of the genre thanks to her turn as Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, and her later roles as villain Amunet Black on The CW’s The Flash and as Bo-Katan Kryze in the Star Wars saga pushed her over into legendary status. But there’s one milestone the actress has yet to check off, as she still hasn’t beamed over into the Star Trek universe.

While speaking to Looper, Sackhoff was asked which major franchise she’d like to become part of next and she immediately mentioned Trek, revealing that she feels it could happen some day.

“I mean, I haven’t been in Star Trek,” Sackhoff said. “That seems to be the one that’s still there. That’s still there and still exists for the possibility.”

The actress is right on that one, and it helps that Sackhoff is both a screen and voice actress, too. For instance, she’s one of a rare group of performers to debut as their Star Wars character in animation before carrying them over into live-action, as Sackhoff did with Bo-Katan, going from The Clone Wars and Rebels to The Mandalorian. So, that means that even if she doesn’t get a call to show up on, say, Star Trek: Discovery or Picard, then she could always lend her voice to Lower Decks or the upcoming Prodigy.

In the meantime, Katee Sackhoff still has a home in the galaxy far, far away. She’ll no doubt return in The Mandalorian season 3, as her character’s fractious relationship with Din Djarin will only continue now that he’s accidentally taken Bo-Katan’s place as the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Another guest spot on The Flash this year doesn’t seem too far-fetched, either. As for her potential place in the Star Trek universe, Paramount would be dumb not to cast her in at least one of their many current projects.