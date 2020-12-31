[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Become The Ruler Of Mandalore In The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett may have swooped in to claim the December 2021 release date that was initially earmarked for the next run of The Mandalorian, but based on the events of the recent season 2 finale, we have a rough idea of where Mando’s third adventure will be heading. Sadly for millions of fans around the world, Baby Yoda might not be involved, having been carried off in the arms of Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training, but the little guy is far too valuable a commodity to be left on the sidelines for long.

On the surface, though, the driving force behind season 3 would appear to be the growing conflict between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan over the Darksaber. Looking at the major players of “The Rescue,” The Child is temporarily out of the picture, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be busy with their own miniseries and Cara Dune will be stepping up to the plate in Rangers of the New Republic, so the pieces seem to be falling into place for a battle over the throne of Mandalore.

Obviously, Mando doesn’t want it, having tried to simply hand the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, and you can guarantee that Moff Gideon is going to try and throw another spanner into the works somehow. What that’ll be remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the title hero will become the ruler of Mandalore in the third run of episodes (for a little bit, at least), which always felt like an inevitability unless he winds up getting handily defeated in combat first.

Of course, Bo-Katan has for long wanted to restore order to her homeworld, while Mando couldn’t care less about the fate of the planet but technically he’s the man in charge now, which should provide an interesting dynamic when The Mandalorian returns to our screens.