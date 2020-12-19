The Mandalorian Fans Are Worried That Kylo Ren Will Hurt Baby Yoda

There was an awful lot going on in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, but everything got pushed to the side when the mysterious Jedi who saved our plucky heroes from certain death at the hands of Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers threw off his hood to reveal Luke Skywalker. The de-aging effects might not have been 100% convincing, but seeing the most famous Jedi in the galaxy interact with Mando and Baby Yoda was more than enough to compensate for the ropey CGI.

After Ahsoka Tano revealed Grogu was present at the Temple on Coruscant as Anakin Skywalker completed his turn to the Dark Side and cut down the Younglings when Order 66 was executed, the little guy is now canonically tied to two generations of the franchise’s most important family. Of course, Luke and Baby Yoda’s nascent partnership presents plenty of interesting storytelling opportunities moving forward, but some fans are beginning to get a bit worried for Din Djarin’s adopted son.

The Sequel Trilogy established that Luke started an academy to train the next generation of Jedi, one of whom was Han and Leia’s child, Ben Solo. Despite such illustrious parentage, though, young Ben was always drawn to the Dark Side, so much so that his uncle even considered murdering him. Of course, he woke up and discovered what was going on before razing the academy to the ground, killing all of the students in the process and ultimately becoming Kylo Ren.

The Mandalorian takes place roughly 25 years prior to The Force Awakens, so Baby Yoda and Ben Solo could conceivably cross paths, and people are definitely not on board with the idea.

MANDALORIAN S02 SPOILERS

Don't worry, people. Kylo Ren did not slice Grogu in a half. He just threw a giant lightning to kill everyone at once ❤️ — Flilis Skywalker ☀️ Not us united ☀️ (@flilisoffexegol) December 18, 2020

The answer to your question is Luke will now be the trainer of Grogu. There is no way Lucasfilm or Disney will allow Grogu to die at the hands of Kylo Ren and his minions. Furthermore, as we hear nothing of Grogu in the sequels, we must assume that Ezra created a new timeline. — Luke Brautigam (@LukeBridegroom) December 18, 2020

I swear if Kylo Ren touched a hair on Baby Grogu's head….. pic.twitter.com/lOjOJVLRdN — Big Sal Scalici #SmashCancer 👊 (@CaesarsWolfpack) December 18, 2020

Grogu escaped Anakin killing the younglings at the temple just to go to Luke’s new school and have the same thing happen with Kylo — John Orzechowski (@JOrzechowskiMT) December 18, 2020

#TheMandalorian. You best not be telling me that Kylo Ren killed #Grogu He better get some training and come back to become a Mando. pic.twitter.com/qEtiu1HDeG — Has the World ended yet? 🌹🇨🇦🇺🇸 He/Him (@ADalekAteMyBaby) December 18, 2020

MANDO SPOILERS // death ?

so like … if luke took grogu … does that mean kylo killed him when he went on his lil rampage or whatever — teddy Ψ 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@saikikissr) December 18, 2020

#grogu stay away from Kylo Ren and please be safe at the Jedi temple — Rachel Wyld🦋 #medicalsciencestudent (@rawyld) December 18, 2020

Based on what we know now that The Mandalorian‘s second season has wrapped up, The Child has a much more important part in the mythology than just being an adorable sidekick, and hopefully it won’t be too long before we see him again, whether he meets a young Kylo Ren or not.