Mark Hamill Recording More Skeletor For Kevin Smith’s Masters Of The Universe: Revelation

Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will kick off a new era for Eternia. It’ll pick up where the original 80s show left off and boasts an impressive cast. Chris Wood is playing He-Man with support from Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Conroy, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, Phil LaMarr and Jason Mewes. But the biggest name to sign up is Mark Hamill, coming out of voice acting retirement to portray the villainous Skeletor.

Smith mentioned on his Fatman Beyond podcast that the voice recording sessions for the show were completed last summer, but now it appears that Hamill is back in the studio to lay down more lines as the iconic villain, as you can see below.

As all eyes are on Georgia's crucial election (PLEASE elect @ReverendWarnock & Jon @ossoff🙏)-I'll be recording more #Skeletor w/@ThatKevinSmith for the new @netflix #MastersoftheUniverse-Glad I learned how to walk & chew bubblegum at the same time years ago #VOandVOte_Watching👀 pic.twitter.com/2W81X075CT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2021

Kevin Smith Working On New He-Man Animated Series For Netflix 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As far as I can tell, there are two options here. One is that Hamill is back for reshoots. These are relatively rare in animation, but it’s possible that Netflix or Smith have decided that a couple of lines here and there in the first season need to be tweaked and a new recording session is required. The other option, though, is that the streaming giant is so pleased with Masters of the Universe: Revelation that they’ve secretly greenlit a second season and that Hamill has started work on it.

But when can we expect the inaugural thirteen episodes? Well, back in August 2020, Smith revealed that he’d already watched the first “fully animated pass” of the show and confirmed that it’d air in 2021, so you’d assume now that six months have passed it must be practically ready to go.

In any case, we should keep an eye on the social media feeds of the rest of the cast (and of Smith himself). If they begin dropping hints that they’re back in the studio, that’s a good sign that Smith is elbow-deep into Masters of the Universe: Revelation season 2.