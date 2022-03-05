Mark Ruffalo retweets Indigenous/Ukraine connection

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to share a statement from Gidimt’en Checkpoint, an account that represents the Wet’suwet’en peoples and their claim to land in Northern British Columbia.

The Gidimt’en Checkpoint put out a statement comparing their plight to that of the people in Ukraine. Ruffalo cited one piece of the statement in particular.

“We understand as Indigenous People what it feels like to be invaded and brutalized. We understand that this is a challenging time for the peoples of Ukraine and those that did not choose this war, but defend their sovereignty and livelihoods nonetheless.”

“We understand as Indigenous People what it feels like to be invaded and brutalized. We understand that this is a challenging time for the peoples of Ukraine and those that did not choose this war, but defend their sovereignty and livelihoods nonetheless.” – @Gidimten https://t.co/RAnKWM3bfy — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 4, 2022

“We see humanity and we respect the sovereignty of both Ukraine and the people defending their homelands. We also recognize that this is but one act of atrocity and war currently taking place in the world.

The statement also categorically said it was against war and stood for peace on all fronts.

“We call on all people, and all levels of governments and organizations to take actions towards peace,” the statement said. “We need to be united in our fight against the murder of innocent people and the invasion of sovereign countries, and hold accountable industries that are profiting from this barbarity.”

Ruffalo, a noted humanitarian, often takes to his Twitter account to support causes he believes in. He also uses it in a way that doesn’t seem preachy or off-putting – it really seems like he cares and genuinely wants people to get involved.

Last year, he offered to follow a fan on social media if they pledged to support the ACLU of Southern California.