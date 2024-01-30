‘Marry My Husband’ episode 11 release date and time confirmed

If anyone has ever questioned whether vengeance, affairs, and reincarnation could provide peak entertainment, it’s clear they haven’t watched Marry My Husband. Oh, to have Park Min-Young, Lee Yi-Kyung, Song Ha-Yoon, and Na In-Woo all in the same frame — we’ve been blessed to heaven and back, K-drama fans.

We still have a few episodes left for the season, but needless to say, tensions are running high. Park Min-Young and Na In-Woo finally shared their first kiss (I may or may not have shed some real grown woman tears), all while Park Min-Hwan and Jung Soo-Min get exposed for their cheating scandal — all in the name of poetic justice, of course. With this convoluted hour of goodness and drama, we cannot wait for episode 11 to hit the screens, so let’s go over it.

When is Marry My Husband episode 11 coming out?

via tvN

Marry My Husband season 1 episode 11 is scheduled for release on February 5th on tvN, at 3:50 am Pacific Time. However, this means that it will be quite late in the night or quite early in the morning depending on where you are. If you do want to watch it live as it airs, here’s when you can do it:

3:50 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

6:50 AM, Eastern Time (ET)

11:50 AM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

12:50 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

8:50 PM (Korea Standard Time) KST

Alternatively, episode 11 will also be available on Prime Video a bit later in the evening, so there is really no need to exert yourself — but beware to avoid any spoilers on social media. With that being said, here’s when the episode will be released on Prime Video:

4:00 PM, Pacific Time (PT)

7:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET)

12:00 AM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

1:00 AM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

Here’s to hoping for a little more smooches between Min-Young and In-Woo!