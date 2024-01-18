Where to watch ‘Marry My Husband’

A gripping new K-drama is turning heads and luring viewers into the dramatic world of Marry My Husband.

The web novel-turned webtoon-turned live-action series stars a range of talented South Korean stars, and offers up an undeniably tantalizing premise: That of a revenge-seeking woman who, after being murdered by her husband and his affair partner (who, yes, also so happens to be her best friend) is sent back in time to ten years before her death. She’s got a full decade to get even with the people who wronged her, and to find the connections she left behind while pursuing her original life.

It’s almost soapy in premise, but the tantalizing story is more than enough to get viewers hooked. The fresh series is only mid-way through its first season, but Marry My Husband is already collecting fans in droves, and they await each fresh episode with bated breath.

Marry My Husband on streaming

It can be challenging to gain access to international shows in countries outside of their original run. In South Korea, watching Marry My Husband is nice and easy, so long as you’ve got a cable connection and some free time on Monday and Tuesday nights. For the rest of us, however, cable isn’t an option, which makes streaming the only alternative.

Thankfully, the series is much easier to stream than many of its peers. The series is releasing on Prime Video in tandem with its TV release schedule, offering up fresh episodes each Sunday and Monday through February of 2024.