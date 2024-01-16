‘Marry My Husband’ episode 16 release date and time confirmed

There’s nothing like a good K-drama to get 2024 started off right.

New year, new favorite show — and, for many, that show is Marry My Husband. The thrilling new Korean drama is collecting fresh fans in droves, as it digs into its first season and brings viewers along on a journey rife with intrigue, emotion, and revenge.

Many K-dramas can be hard to track down, outside of South Korea, due to issues in licensing and distribution. Marry My Husband is thankfully far easier to track down for viewers in the states or U.K., where fresh episodes are coming available on streaming as the show airs in real-time.

These episodes are dropping on a slightly strange schedule, when compared to the schedules many state-side viewers are accustomed to. Most shows air either a single episode weekly, or — over on streaming — drop entire seasons at once. Marry My Husband shifts this schedule to instead air two episodes weekly, on Mondays and Tuesdays, through each of the first season’s 16 episodes.

When does episode 16 of Marry My Husband release?

Viewers can expect the entirety of Marry My Husband‘s first season to air over the first few months of 2024. The tantalizing new series, which follows a young woman who is murdered and brought back to life ten years in the past, started airing at the outset of 2024, and quickly became a crowd favorite. In the series, the titular Kang Ji-won is left with ten years to digest her untimely death and the discovery of her husband’s infidelity, but plenty of time for revenge.

The first season of the series is much longer than your typical 2024 release, sporting a full 16 episodes rather than the more common eight to 10. Hell, some shows are releasing “full” seasons with less than six episodes in them — 16 is practically a godsend.

Marry My Husband is midway through its first season, with nearly half of its episodes already available to view. The series airs fresh episodes over on South Korea’s tvN on Mondays and Tuesdays, starting on Jan. 1 and ending on Feb. 20. Episodes likewise air in the states twice a week, but with the time difference they end up releasing on Prime Video — where the season thus far is currently available in its entirety — on Sunday and Monday, rather than Monday and Tuesday.

As such, viewers in South Korea can expect the season finale, episode 16, to air as expected on tvN at 20:50KST (8:50pm) on Feb. 20. In the states, the episode will arrive on Prime Video on Feb. 19 at 7pm ET.