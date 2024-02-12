‘Marry My Husband’ episode 14 release date and time, confirmed

If given the chance, who wouldn’t want to travel back in time to fix some of the mistakes they have made in life? Well, Kang Ji-won from Marry My Husband certainly took that chance when she woke up 10 years in her past. Now, she’s determined to make the best out of her new shot at life — and to get some revenge in the process, of course.

Recommended Videos

In the protagonist’s defense, it’d be hard not to think of revenge after witnessing the betrayal of one’s partner and best friend. Thus, intent on passing her tragic fate onto Jung Soo-min, Ji-won sets out to throw her friend into her husband’s arms early on. Needless to say, though, not everything goes according to her plans. But hey, this wouldn’t be such an entertaining watch if everything worked out perfectly from the get-go.

Even though Marry My Husband hasn’t been around for too long, it has been growing in popularity since its premiere on Jan 1. With such an intriguing premise, it’s easy to understand why. Until the story is complete, however, we can’t deem it one of the best K-dramas out there, but it’s undeniable that there is something about it. As each new episode releases, we only want more, and the next one in line is episode 14.

When does episode 14 of Marry My Husband come out?

Image via tvN/Prime Video

New episodes of Marry My Husband always air on tvN on Mondays and Tuesdays, and this one will be no different. Episode 14 is scheduled to premiere on the South Korean channel on Feb 13 at 8:50pm KST, but if you’re somewhere else on the globe, things are naturally different. For your convenience, here is when you can watch the episode in different timezones:

3:50am Pacific Time (PT)

6:50am Eastern Time (ET)

11:50am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

12:50pm Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

If you are unable to catch episode 14 as it airs, don’t worry, there is another option for you. While they premiere on TV first, all episodes of Marry My Husband are later released on Prime Video so that fans can enjoy them whenever they feel like it. Thus, episode 14 will be made available for streaming at the following times:

4pm Pacific Time (PT)

7pm Eastern Time (ET)

12am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

1am Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

Make sure not to miss out on this one. Season 1 of My Happy Marriage is coming to a close soon, with episode 16 hopefully wrapping up any remaining loose ends. In the meantime, it’s best to enjoy this ride while it lasts.