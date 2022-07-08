Martin Freeman responds to ‘Secret Invasion’ speculation by confirming he’s not Sam Rockwell

Just because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a superhero franchise, that doesn’t mean that all of the noteworthy recurring characters are all associated with the Avengers in one way or another. Take Martin Freeman, for example; the actor’s Everett Ross made it clear in Captain America: Civil War that he’s no fan of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but his comeback is on in a big way.

We’ve known for a while that The Office and Sherlock alum would be returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before Samuel L. Jackson appeared to let it slip that he’d be showing up in Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, too. In an interview with Radio Times, Freeman didn’t go so far as to confirm his involvement, but he did at least make sure to remind us that he definitely isn’t Sam Rockwell.

“Yeah – I think that’s kosher information, isn’t it? In order not to embarrass Samuel, I will say… I’m not gonna say he’s got that totally wrong and he’s thinking of Sam Rockwell. So yes, I may very well be.”

Nick Fury Returns In First Look At Marvel's Secret Invasion 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It’s interesting that he’d name Rockwell, who of course has MCU previous of his own after playing Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2, and he’s also been heavily tipped for a part in Don Cheadle’s solo streaming show Armor Wars, while fans have also put forward a strong case for him to be the tech support behind the Thunderbolts.

Given that Wakanda Forever is landing in November and Secret Invasion doesn’t have a release window as of yet, we may get an inkling of how Freeman ends up in the path of Nick Fury once again when Ryan Coogler’s hotly-anticipated sequel arrives in just a few months.