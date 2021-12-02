Marvel begins selling off props from Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’

Fans of the Netflix Marvel shows were ecstatic yesterday when the latest episode of Hawkeye teased the return of Kingpin. Last seen in the third season of Daredevil, Kingpin will be the first character to make the leap from Netflix to Disney Plus.

But while Daredevil fans have reason to celebrate, things aren’t quite so rosy for Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher. In September, Bernthal sounded pessimistic he’d ever play Frank Castle again, saying “You know, we’ll see. I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much.”

Now a further nail may have been driven into the show’s coffin, as Marvel is auctioning off costumes and props from the show. Bidding is currently underway and will end on Dec. 14, with the highest price items including “Frank Castle’s Bloodied Punisher Vest and Stunt Grenade Launcher” (asking price $5,500), “Frank Castle’s Bloodied Apartment Shootout Costume and Stunt Pistol” (also $5,500), and perhaps coolest of all, “Frank Castle’s Bullet-Riddled Stunt Battle Van” (which is a working vehicle and is up for $6000).

But this doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of Bernthal in the role. After all, these props may be jointly owned by Marvel and Netflix and any future appearances would likely use all new items. Plus, let’s face it, spray-painting a white skull onto a black t-shirt isn’t exactly the hardest thing to do.

Here’s hoping that Kingpin’s appearance in Hawkeye means more Netflix characters reappear. There’s already evidence Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Pete’s lawyer, and I’d love to see Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Mike Coller’s Luke Cage popping up in future projects.

So, fingers crossed being able to buy his van doesn’t mean The Punisher won’t be back in the MCU.