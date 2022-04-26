Marvel Studios has shared some of the best moments from 'Moon Knight' episode 4 in high-resolution including the episodes surprise.

Warning: Spoilers for Episode 4 of Moon Knight to follow.

Moon Knight aired its fourth episode last week and, if you watched, you know there were plenty of big moments. Now, multiple of these have been captured and shared in high definition thanks to Marvel Studios.

Taking to social media, the studio shared four screenshots from the episode which include its final act and surprise cameo in the closing moments.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

🧐 Check out these all new images from Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight episode 4 “The Tomb” now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mwGKyeBTel — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 25, 2022

The most interesting of these images is Tawaret, the goddess who shows up right at the end of the episode with her Hippo-like appearance.

Up until this point, we had only seen one god in their true form that being Khonshu. The appearance of Tawaret had been teased earlier in the season, however, her appearance at the end of the hospital sequence was unexpected and left a massive cliffhanger to be answered in this week’s episode.

The other high-res screenshots shared are from the hospital sequence and highlight familiar faces from the cast including Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Layla El-Faouly, and Arthur Harrow.

This high-resolution image showcases just how impressive Tawaret looks in the show’s final product. According to crew members on the film, costumes for the gods including Tawaret and Khonshu were both created practically before being bought to live with CGI in post.

Judging by the trailer for episode five, this won’t be the only god we see in their true form. Moon Knight with air its second last episode this week and its finale next week.