Marvel VP Says Loki Being Bisexual Is Not A Big Deal

In episode three of the Loki miniseries, the titular character casually confirmed he is bisexual, causing more than a few fans to lose their minds over the news and the possible love interests for the God of Mischief.

Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios’ executive vice president of film production, said Loki’s sexuality in the series is “not a big deal” because it fits the character and his history in comic books.

“I have to be honest with you, it’s not a big deal… It is what it is when it suits the character,” Alonso said (h/t Epicstream). We’re not going to do it because it’s politically correct or incorrect. It is what it is. Don’t forget, we follow our comics. We try to follow them quite to the tee. So in the comics, this is who he was.”

Alonso’s comments echo much of the same sentiment we heard from Loki director and executive producer, Kate Herron, who is also bisexual. Herron tweeted after the episode’s premiere that Loki being bisexual in the miniseries was very important to her.

“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron tweeted. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu. #Loki”

Due to the comics’ canon, Loki’s bisexuality and genderfluidity has been a topic of conversation for years. But before the Loki series, which premiered 10 years after Tom Hiddleston began portraying the Loki character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there was plenty of skepticism about whether Marvel would introduce an LGBTQ+ character.

The first season of Loki is set to conclude with its six and final episode, which will premier on Disney Plus on July 14.