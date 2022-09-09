Marvel fan ‘predicts’ the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff announcement we all want to see from D23

Following Thursday’s Disney Plus Day, this weekend marks the studio’s D23 Expo at which the Mouse House is expected to drop a ton of major new Marvel announcements. But while we were geared up for some Fantastic Four and Secret Invasion goodness, now folks can only think about how much they want a certain She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spinoff after the latest episode of the series introduced an instant favorite.

Episode four might have also paved the way for both Mephisto and Ghost Rider to make their MCU debuts, but fans are far more thrilled with the arrival of the one and only Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), unflappable party girl and unlikely bestie of “Wongers.” Her unexpected comedic chemistry with the Sorcerer Supreme, plus the hints at her drunken adventures throughout the multiverse, have got people desperately hoping for more Madisynn in the MCU.

Enter Redditor Karanca09 who mocked up a logo for a Madisynn Disney Plus series, featuring the appropriate subtitle “One ‘Y’, but it’s not where you think” (you totally just read that in her voice, didn’t you?). “The Disney Plus Day announcement we are all waiting for,” they captioned the image.

While obviously intended as a joke, a Madisynn show might not be as crazy as it sounds. After all, we’re pretty sure Agatha: Coven of Chaos is only happening because of the fan reaction to Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision. OK, so Agatha Harkness is a comics character with decades of source material to mine and Madisynn… isn’t, but you get the point. Honestly, we’d happily accept a series of shorts in which Wong and Madisynn just shoot the breeze while eating chips and bingeing The Sopranos.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues — with more Madisynn, fingers crossed — Thursdays on Disney Plus.