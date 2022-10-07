Marvel fans are convinced a familiar hero’s long-lost sister just appeared in ‘Werewolf by Night’

Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, is now streaming on Disney Plus, but though it introduces us to a host of new horror-flavored characters, Marvel fans can’t help but think of a familiar favorite while watching. You see, the similarity between one of the Special Presentation’s key players and a hero we’re all desperate to see make a return to the franchise has folks convinced the pair might actually be long-lost sisters. Either in real life or in the fictional universe.

Irish actress Laura Donnelly (The Nevers, Outlander) makes her Marvel debut in WbN as Elsa Bloodstone, daughter of deceased monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone. Except that many viewers out there can’t get their heads around the fact that she’s not Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, thanks to the uncanny likeness between the pair and Elsa and Jessica’s shared sardonic nature.

i keep mistaking elsa bloodstone in #WerewolfByNight for jessica jones — witch-lyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) October 3, 2022

Says it all.

It’s not only you.

Is it only me or elsa bloodstone gave vibes like jessica jones#WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/5IPcbbR8XB — KHONSHU (@realkhonshu) October 7, 2022

Corporate needs you to find the difference between these pictures.

Elsa Bloodstone reminds me so much of Jessica Jones like- pic.twitter.com/MMmhizZPwu — P | fitzsimmons' daughta (@avengersxwanda) October 7, 2022

Seeing as they’re so similar, there’s really only one thing for it: Elsa and Jess need to team up.

she reminds me so much of jessica jones, now they really need to team up #WerewolfByNight pic.twitter.com/7Q48frXwEk — ✦ cass ⧗ ceo of marvel tv✦ watching legion (@finnreyswift) October 7, 2022

On second thought, that would actually be a very confusing watch.

The fact we got the return of #Daredevil and then Marvel dropped #WerewolfByNight (which is differently brilliant) the very next day! We are being treated at Marvel fans!! Just don't give me an Elsa v Jessica Jones crossover because I'm not telling the difference of who is who 😂 pic.twitter.com/cBP3FOb5VS — Shaun Broadbear (@ShaunBroadbear) October 7, 2022

You know they’d pretend to hate each other but actually like each other a lot.

#WerewolfByNight… it's interesting. different – in a good way.

no spoilers from me, BUT I have this slight headcanon that elsa bloodstone & jessica jones would be (good) friends. AND that last scene was cute (the only spoiler I'll say). — Strange Chronicles (@StrangeChronics) October 7, 2022

Hey, there’s a comic book precedent for it.

Gonna need Elsa Bloodstone teaming up with Jessica Jones, in a Disney+ series. Please and thank you, Marvel 🙏🙏 #WerewolfByNight #JessicaJones pic.twitter.com/IlPkQ33LLS — Anthony Hortin 🇺🇦 (@maddisondesigns) October 7, 2022

As you can see from the comic book cover shared in the tweet above, the MCU’s portrayal of Elsa Bloodstone differs in some major ways from the source material, although the core tenets of the character remain, including her attitude, Englishness, and estranged relationship with her father. With everyone hoping that Ritter will come back as Jess following Daredevil’s return, and with Elsa no doubt set for more adventures, here’s hoping these two heroines cross paths at some point. The sarcastic energy would be off the charts.

Werewolf by Night is available on Disney Plus now.