Now that all the formerly Netflix-era Marvel shows have successfully migrated onto Disney Plus, fans are hoping some of those beloved shows will see revivals, such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Super-powered private detective Jessica Jones’s name is getting back into the rotation of fan conversation, in particular, as of late, due to actor Krysten Ritter staging something of a cast reunion on her Instagram page. Ritter posted a couple of selfies with her Jessica Jones co-star, Eka Darville, who plays Malcom Ducasse in the show. She posted the pair of pics on her story, which inevitably led to fan speculation that a revival of the show is surely underway as we speak.

Images via Instagram.

It wasn’t long before a screen grab of Ritter’s Instagram story made its way onto the r/MarvelStudios Reddit page with the caption, “Return of JJ inevitable?”

In terms of the various other Defenders-saga shows, Daredevil has reportedly been greenlit for a Disney Plus reboot, as We Got This Covered previously reported. It isn’t too surprising since both Vincent D’Onofrio’s King Pin and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock made recent cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively. In addition, both those actors have signed on to join the forthcoming Disney Plus show Echo.

However, when it comes to Jessica Jones making a comeback on Disney Plus, it’s all quiet on the Western front, for the most part. Despite a lack of any official reports of the show getting rebooted, there are some rumors swirling around that such a thing is an inevitability. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.