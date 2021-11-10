Marvel Fans Are Desperate For An Eternals Prequel Starring Karun And Kingo

Marvel’s Eternals opens the doors to a whole new corner of the MCU, introducing a race of immortal super-beings who have been on Earth throughout human history. If that’s not the perfect starting point to launch a dozen different spinoffs and follow-ups, we don’t know what is. Various options are certainly set up in Chloe Zhao’s movie, with its stacked ensemble cast and broad scope.

But the internet seems to have decided which spinoff they most want to see: a prequel series focusing on Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and his loyal valet, Karun (Harish Patel). Unlike the rest of the Eternals, who prefer to stay out of the limelight, Kingo leads a double life as a Bollywood star, having started in the movie industry a century ago and passing himself off as his own son and grandson along the way.

In Eternals, it’s stated that Karun has been at his side for the past 50 years, being fully aware of Kingo’s secret. There’s got to be more to explore in the duo’s strong bond, then, and how Karun came to be the Alfred to Kingo’s Batman. Well, if Disney is paying attention to all the calls for it on social media, they’ll commission this spinoff show ASAP.

@kumailn I hope there's a Disney+ spin off in the works with the adventures of Kingo and Karun. Highlight of the movie. — Andrea (@IcookIknowstuff) November 7, 2021

We NEED more Karun.

I NEED a spinoff show for Karun from #Eternals — MaorTalksAbout… (@king_maor) November 7, 2021

So would we all.

I would love to see a prequel spin off of when kingo first met karun actually https://t.co/mn6sxZYXyG — zed watched eternals (@sokovian_baron) November 1, 2021

When is it happening?

So when are we getting the Thena and Gilgamesh spin off? 🥺 Or the Kingo and Karun spin off? #Eternals — xu wenwu & ying li supremacy (@dindjarined) November 5, 2021

It’s noted in the film that Karun initially thought the never-aging Kingo was a vampire, which kind of suggests he had some experience with the undead. So let’s get that Blade and Karun team-up project going already, Disney!

The only prequel series based off Eternals I want to see is Karun the vampire hunter. https://t.co/7YttYpkKwx — Adam J Monetta (@adamjmonetta) November 10, 2021

Let’s hope they’re right.

I'm calling it now. I bet you @disneyplus does a spinoff show about the adventures of Kingo and his assistant Karun. How they met. The wild adventures they had, which they of course turn into Bollywood movies. Mark my words. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/L6o5ldcjcg — Ron Dawson (@BladeRonner) November 8, 2021

Eternals screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo have made clear that they would love to expand the world of the movie and its character in a Disney Plus series. In particular, they’ve pitched a kind of anthology show that would tell a different story about a different Eternal in different time periods each episode, including one about Kingo in 1880s Mumbai. We’d watch it. Would you? Sound off below!