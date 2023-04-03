Marvel fans are sobbing at the lack of Daisy Johnson in new ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer

There were already plenty of juicy tidbits and character moments for Marvel fans to chew on for the next few months until the inevitable release of Secret Invasion in the latest trailer, but there also seemed to be an absence which didn’t go unnoticed by the most devout of comic book and franchise backers.

That, of course, would Quake – also known as Daisy Johnson – who inevitably takes over from Nick Fury as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D when the grizzled eye patch-donning veteran finally retires from the gig. Given that Fury tags the latest promo for Secret Invasion with the line “one last fight,” it certainly seems that Samuel L. Jackson may well be retiring by the time the Disney Plus series finishes its run.

Daisy has already graced our television screens once before in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and was played by Chloe Bennett. While that particular series resides in murky waters when it comes to the MCU canon, fans are still holding out hope that one of their favorites will come back to fulfill their destiny:

Of course, Daisy isn’t the only enigmatic talking point to come out of the latest Secret Invasion trailer, with the potential first appearance of a Super Skrull being another hotly discussed trailer moment.

We’ll get all of the answers we’re looking for when Nick Fury returns to earth in Secret Invasion, which lands on Disney Plus on June 21, 2023.