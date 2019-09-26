Marvel Fans Are Crushed That Ghost Rider TV Series Is Cancelled

Today brought hellish news for Marvel fans, as Hulu has decided not to move forward with their planned Ghost Rider TV show, which would have seen Gabriel Luna reprising his role as the Robbie Reyes incarnation of the Spirit of Vengeance from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. As Ghost Rider is such an iconic part of the Marvel universe, fans were getting hyped for the series but now, their hopes have been crushed.

Don’t believe us? Just see below…

so…the ghost rider series was canceled

pic.twitter.com/cNGW3Df192 — orne (@aosparker) September 25, 2019

The Ghost Rider show would have meant a lot to some people, for being a rare superhero series with some Latino representation.

Very disappointed that the #GhostRider is not going to make it to Hulu. I was looking forward to a comic book show with a Latino lead! — Emmanuel Gomez (@LRM_Emmanuel) September 25, 2019

Plus, S.H.I.E.L.D. fans have been burned this way already – remember when ABC cancelled the first spinoff Most Wanted before it had even reached screens?

Most Wanted and now Ghost Rider

Can I stop losing my marvel TV shows even before they air???? pic.twitter.com/nEYfs6XKpT — Wayward Eli🌌🌟 (@Eli5Cullen) September 25, 2019

In fact, this might have been our last chance to see characters of AoS outlast the incoming end of the show after season 7.

We better see the #AgentsofSHIELD characters again after he show ends. I’m super disappointed in the #GhostRider cancellation. — Liam Hoffman (@LiamHoffman4) September 25, 2019

Awesome Fan Art Imagines Keanu Reeves As Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Luna’s portrayal of Robbie was a big hit with fans, too, who are mourning the idea of no more from him in the MCU.

Gabriel Luna was a damn good Ghost Rider. Shame he won't be in the MCU anymore. pic.twitter.com/kCjwXFuEE3 — Isaiah Frazier (@DevineDestinyy) September 25, 2019

But wait! Could there still be hope? What if Marvel Studios took over the concept from Marvel Television and brought it to Disney Plus instead?

That said, recent reports have claimed that Marvel does have eyes for Ghost Rider in the MCU… but the Johnny Blaze version instead. And Robbie Reyes fans are having none of it.

This fan best summed up how we’re all feeling.

Absolutely guttered over #Hulu's #GhostRider news! After patiently waiting two years, hopefully there's still a chance. @IamGabrielLuna's Robbie Reyes will always be my Ghost Rider. 🔥☠🔥 — Tasha (@CriticalAbuse) September 25, 2019

It’s said that Marvel Television and Hulu have been having creative differences over the GR series and finally reached an impasse, causing the streaming service to pass on the project. The good news is that Marvel’s Helstrom, which would have been connected to Ghost Rider, is still going ahead. It’s unknown what this means for plans to create an additional two horror-themed shows and build up to a supernatural team-up series, dubbed “Adventure into Fear,” though.