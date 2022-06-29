Marvel fans finally get an ‘Armor Wars’ filming update

While many of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series have been in the spotlight recently one that has fallen under the radar is Armor Wars. Fear not MCU fans! The project is still in the works and set to begin filming sooner than you’d think.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed MCU fan on Reddit, a cinema school conference has shared insight into when Armor Wars will begin filming.

According to the description of a guest presenter at the conference — Jenna Berger who is set to be a producer on the show, Armor Wars will begin filming in Atlanta this Fall.

The series will star Don Cheadle in its leading role and is rumored to include the return of previous MCU villains.

This is the first time fans have received a trustworthy update for the series which has largely been overshadowed by other Disney Plus Marvel series currently in the works.

While Fall means that filming will start before the end of the year, it isn’t clear when fans will get their chance to see the show, but it might not be until we’re well into 2023 or perhaps 2024.

Marvel Studios are planning to do things big in Hall H during Comic-Con next month so perhaps this could be the time and place to share an official update on Armor Wars.

In the meantime, MCU fans have plenty of other shows to tide them over with Ms. Marvel currently airing and She-Hulk up next. You can stream new episodes of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus right now.