Marvel Fans Have Forgotten Simu Liu’s TV Horror Series

If you’ve started baking all of your spooky-themed favorites and watching films and television that send chills down your spine — you’re a lot like we are. There’s never a wrong time to start preparing for Halloween, and there are so many frights and delights to fit into the holiday; you can start anytime.

We’ve got our watch-lists all queued up and playing around the clock, and one of the series we’re tuning in to this year is the wonderfully terror-filled Slasher.

The series is an anthology-horror show, with each season focusing on a masked killer with their own motive for committing murders. The Executioner, Guilty Party, Solstice, and Flesh & Blood are the four seasons of the series so far, and the synopsis for the series as well as a preview of the seasons is as follows:

Each season is centered on a masked killer with an unknown motive for killing their victims. The first season, retroactively subtitled The Executioner, was co-produced by Chiller and Super Channel, and centered on a mysterious figure billed as the Executioner who terrorizes the fictional town of Waterbury, Canada. The second season, subtitled Guilty Party, follows a group of former summer camp counselors who return to an isolated campground in order to retrieve the body of a murder they committed, before being targeted, one by one, by an unknown killer. The third season, Solstice, is centered on a group of neighbors who are targeted during the summer solstice period due to their complicity in not saving a murder victim who was killed one year earlier in front of their apartment complex.

Originally airing on Chiller in 2016, Netflix acquired the second season’s licensing rights in 2017, where the rest of the seasons have been housed.

Simu Liu had a role in the second season, Slasher: Guilty Party, as Luke Humphrey. The stars go back to summer camp to retrieve a body, and things get a little crazy from there.

You can watch Slasher on Netflix now and add the series as a whole to your Halloween binge-a-thon.