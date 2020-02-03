Marvel Fans Can’t Get Enough Of That WandaVision Footage

Yesterday’s Super Bowl brought us our first look at the initial batch of Marvel shows coming to Disney Plus. We got a glimpse of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an incarcerated God of Mischief in Loki and, best of all, a load of shots from WandaVision, teasing what could be the weirdest, wildest entry in the MCU yet.

We knew to expect a show that would send Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision into a strange sitcom-like reality, but we still weren’t prepared for the surreal thrills teased in this trailer. WandaVision was a bit of an outlier of Phase 4 before now, but thanks to this promo, fans cannot wait to see it.

We’re here for the weirdness.

WandaVision looks like it’s gonna be so weird and I cannot wait. pic.twitter.com/aEotUnQEnO — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) February 3, 2020

Of course, eagle-eyed fans did not miss the shot that revealed Wanda will become pregnant. Wiccan and Speed are coming, folks! Get ready for the Young Avengers.

THE AD SHOWED WANDA PREGNANT IS THIS ANOTHER YOUNG AVENGERS HIVE WIN👁👁👁 — jay (@gmofreecoochie) February 3, 2020

And here’s the evidence for those who missed it. Note the twin highchairs.

We’re getting a pregnant Wanda AND the twins. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/yTy3QcSp13 — Elizabeth Olsen News (@EIizabethOIsen) February 3, 2020

Fans are already excited to see Olsen really show her range as Wanda, a character who maybe hasn’t been best served by the franchise before now.

Elizabeth Olsen already giving a Tatiana Maslany level performance. GIVE IT TO ME (also the comic Scarlet Witch outfit 🥺) #WandaVision #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xSP69dvYQg — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 3, 2020

Kudos to the costume designers, as Vis is wearing the same shirt as in Tom King’s seminal Vision comics, which are clearly an influence on the overall aesthetic of WV.

#WandaVision Vision's shirt!! He use the same shirt from Vision Tom King comic! pic.twitter.com/PufSNv5eiQ — ᱬ♢ Vanilla excited for Disney+ and Black Widow (@vanillabiscuitx) February 3, 2020

But obviously, the most thrilling comic-accurate costume glimpsed in the trailer is Olsen finally dressed in the classic Scarlet Witch suit and tiara. This appears to be a kind of Halloween outfit, but we know that Wanda will definitely earn the Scarlet Witch mantle in the series.

LETS. F*CKING. GOOOOOOOOO THE SCARLET WITCH IS HEEEERRRRREEEEE #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/gbfFVRdPVw — TASK the Naker With Attitude (@UpToTASK) February 3, 2020

As you can see from these screenshots, WandaVision will play with the conventions of sitcoms from across the years – the black and white shots are the 50s, pregnant Wanda’s from the 70s and the shot with the highchairs is the 80s. But as the clip of modern Wanda in the monochrome world suggests, this is all an illusion. What it all means, though, we’ll have to find out.

WandaVision was originally due to arrive in 2021, but has been moved forward to sometime later this year. Watch this space for more.