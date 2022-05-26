Marvel fixes ‘She-Hulk’ CGI in updated trailer, fans breathe a sigh of relief

By and large, the first full-length trailer for upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law went down a treat online, but one of the biggest talking points to emerge in the aftermath was not a particularly positive one.

While the visual effects were generally solid across the board, especially in regards to Mark Ruffalo’s big green alter-ego, the same definitely couldn’t be said of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters. In fact, the She-Hulk footage was positively roasted by fans on social media, drawing comparisons to everything from Shrek‘s Princess Fiona to Dwayne Johnson’s pixelated form in the finale of The Mummy Returns, which isn’t ideal when both of those projects were released over 20 years ago.

However, having evidently unleashed the promo upon an unsuspecting world while post-production isn’t 100% locked, loaded, and ready to be sent to streaming, Marvel Studios have made some subtle improvements to the digitally-created protagonist. As you can see below, it’s seen an overwhelming sigh of relief sweep across the internet.

🚨 Marvel has made some visual improvements with She-Hulk’s cgi on Disney plus. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/T3p8ilM43n — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) May 26, 2022

WOW that compression really fucked up the She-Hulk trailer cuz the CGI looks MILES better on the Disney+ version pic.twitter.com/NwcfnXzFsk — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) May 26, 2022

You guys, Marvel is already improving the CGI. Look at this! pic.twitter.com/wefOPjn8s9 — She-Hulk Source (@TatHulk) May 25, 2022

The people complaining about the She-Hulk trailer can chill because the Disney + trailer has much better cgi. It’s improved, but you can tell they really are actually still working on it — Jack Fitzgerald (@PlasticMan41) May 26, 2022

I figured that was the case, but like…why did they wait so late to make this She-Hulk face?

Like, Marvel CGI has noticeably gotten worse. That Thor trailer is extremely worrisome. — S/D (@SongbirdDiamond) May 26, 2022

Honestly, the discourse surrounding She-Hulk's CGI kind of…irritates me. Not specifically because of the upcoming She-Hulk as much as the fact I'm sick of the overuse of CGI and the hyper-fixation on photorealism.



I am, in fact, willing to tolerate less-than-stellar CGI. — NickName/Nick:🧴Samurai⚔️Shampoo🧴 (@Antifa_En_) May 26, 2022

@MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios how did y’all manage to fuck up

She-hulk’s cgi this badly she looks like a fucking sim. What was your budget, 15 bucks and a pack of gum? — giles (@glsglckn) May 26, 2022

Nice as expected the She-Hulk CGI was updated — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) May 25, 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s CGI generally comes right out of the top drawer (bar a few notable and very glaring exceptions), and as the first Disney Plus show to boast a title hero that was largely built inside of a computer and layered on top of an acting performance, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be coming under much more intense scrutiny than something like Moon Knight or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, even though each of them did some tinkering to the respective superhero suits in the editing suite.