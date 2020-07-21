Marvel’s Reportedly Cast Their Kang The Conqueror, May Debut In Loki

The internet let out a collective ‘wow’ when it was announced that Owen Wilson was set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and play a major role in the franchise’s expansion onto the small screen by signing up for the Loki series. The actor has been glimpsed a couple of times via set photos that gave nothing away, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on who the Wedding Crashers star could end up playing.

Tom Hiddleston’s Disney Plus spinoff has gone virtually radio silent since the Coronavirus pandemic took hold, although there have been reports that it might end up being split into two parts. At this stage, however, there’s no indication that it won’t be able to make the currently-scheduled early 2021 release date, with shooting expected to resume at some point next month.

We’ve already heard from our own sources that Wilson could end up being cast deliberately against type as the humorless Justice Peace, which certainly fits in with the Super Bowl sizzle reel’s confirmation that the Time Variance Authority are set to factor heavily into the story. But tipster Mikey Sutton now claims that his role could be an entirely different and much bigger one that might have huge implications for the MCU.

First Look At Owen Wilson's Mystery Character On The Set Of Loki 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Sutton, Wilson’s character is actually set to be revealed as Kang the Conqueror, a major comic book villain who has been heavily rumored to be making the jump to the MCU in the near future, even as soon as Loki. Kang has had plenty of issues with the TVA over the years in the comic books, of course, and with Wilson reportedly signing a contract to play a recurring role, it would make sense that they’d want to cast him as an important figure.

Of course, Kang has already been named as one of the many candidates to act as the MCU’s next big bad, but it still seems hard to imagine someone like Owen Wilson posing what Mysterio would call an Avengers-level threat. As such, and given that we’ve heard he’s playing the aforementioned Justice Peace, we’d advise taking this with a grain of salt. But either way, with production set to resume in the near future, it won’t be long until we find out for sure what his role is.