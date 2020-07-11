Marvel Would Reportedly Love For Charlie Cox To Return As Daredevil

Kevin Feige may have admitted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s imminent expansion onto Disney Plus means that none of the previous Marvel TV shows are regarded as canon anymore, but that doesn’t mean that several of the actors that starred in the Netflix universe aren’t under consideration to reprise their roles.

Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal have been heavily rumored to return as Jessica Jones and the Punisher, respectively, in various upcoming projects, but most of the speculation has centered on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Matt Murdock has been linked to everything from an appearance as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3 to an R-rated solo movie, and now a new report claims that the Man Without Fear could be set to return in a potential adult-skewing Punisher series.

As per the report from tipster Mikey Sutton, Marvel are reportedly considering bringing back Jon Bernthal for another run as the Punisher, but the show could be sent to FX or Hulu in order to avoid sanitizing the notoriously violent vigilante for Disney Plus. Not only that, but they would love for Cox’s Daredevil to appear in a supporting role, and are even discussing the idea of roping in Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury so that the actor can finally drop some of his signature F-bombs in the MCU.

Marvel were already pitched an idea for an R-rated Punisher movie that featured Nick Fury and it sounded awesome, and if you throw Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the mix, then there could be something pretty special brewing there, provided that the staunchly family-friendly MCU is willing to take such a risk in deviating from their established and massively successful formula, of course.