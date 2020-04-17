Marvel Reportedly Planning MCU Show About What Happened During The Snap

Disney’s quest to dominate every aspect of modern entertainment looks set to continue, and the launch of their own streaming service has only strengthened their position as our monolithic pop culture overlords. To put things into perspective, not only has Disney Plus already reached 50 million subscribers worldwide, something that took Netflix seven years to achieve after they switched to the streaming model, but seven of the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2019 came from either Disney or one of their subsidiaries, eight if you include Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably the crown jewel in their portfolio, and is set to play a major role in the expansion of both the comic book franchise and Disney Plus as a whole, with a huge number of shows currently in various stages of development, making a subscription a virtual necessity if you want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the most lucrative franchise in history.

All of the currently-announced shows focus on superheroes, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that both She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel were in the works for Disney Plus long before they were announced – that another series is in development that looks set to take a smaller-scale approach to the MCU. And it sounds quite interesting.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, Disney and Marvel are reportedly planning a show that focuses on how Thanos instantly wiping out half of the universe affected the rest of the world’s population, and how much the Snap ultimately changed both everyday life and the world as they knew it.

Given that we’ve only witnessed the fallout through the eyes of the Avengers and the people closest to them, narrowing the scope and showing how regular folks that don’t have the benefit of superpowers coped with such an event is a unique storytelling perspective that could both remain canon in the MCU while also offering the studio a route into more dramatic territory. Which, quite frankly, is something we haven’t seen much of from the studio at all over the last decade. As such, this project would certainly be welcome and as soon as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.