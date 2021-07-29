Marvel Reportedly Planning More Disney Plus Holiday Specials

The Star Wars Holiday Special holds a special place in the hearts of the fanbase, if only because it sucks so bad. George Lucas would much rather pretend it never existed in the first place, having actively sought to make it unavailable in its entirety, either to stream or purchase on home video.

Even Mark Hamill can’t stop making fun of it, but we did get an animated LEGO version to plug the gap until we discover whether or not Jon Favreau will get his wish to make a new one. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s resident band of dysfunctional intergalactic misfits will be seen on our screens next year when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney Plus, and James Gunn even confirmed it’s official canon.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale – that Marvel Studios are reportedly planning even more festive one-offs featuring the franchise’s deep bench of characters.

While there’s no word on who could end up getting their own Holiday Special, you’d have to imagine Deadpool would jump out as the obvious candidate. Once Upon a Deadpool already gave the Merc with a Mouth a holiday-themed spin, and even though it would need to be kept PG-13 to appease the Mouse House, that doesn’t mean Wade Wilson wouldn’t be able to indulge in his signature brand of irreverent, self-aware and fourth wall-breaking comedy.

Another hilarious option could be Sam Neill, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth’s trio of Asgardian actors staging a nativity play of sorts, but until we hear more, this is all just wishful thinking on our part.