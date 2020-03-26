Marvel Reportedly Wants Spider-Man In Upcoming Disney+ Show, But Needs Sony’s Approval

Marvel haven’t even officially announced that they’re developing an Ironheart show for Disney Plus, but already it looks like it could be one of the most important projects in the studio’s near future. Not only will it eventually introduce Tony Stark’s heir apparent Riri Williams into the MCU and tie back to the Iron Man franchise that served as the catalyst for the entire shared universe, but it could also be a gateway to getting some big names to cameo on the Mouse House’s lineup of exclusive streaming content.

We’ve previously reported that Marvel were keen on having Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark appear for either flashbacks or as a hologram or AI, with the actor himself admitting that he wanted Ironheart to act as his replacement in the MCU. And now we’ve heard that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is also being eyed for a guest spot, but there’s a catch.

Incredible Fan Art Imagines Ironheart In The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our sources – the same ones who told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were coming to D+ months before they were announced – Marvel want Peter Parker to play a role in Ironheart. It’s unclear how heavily he’d factor into things, but this makes sense given that he’s already established as Stark’s big screen protege and could pass on important knowledge to Iron Man’s small screen successor.

However, the caveat is that they’d have to get permission from Sony to do so, because under the terms of the current character-sharing agreement, Marvel are only permitted to feature Spider-Man in their movies. Having already played a key role in the most recent negotiations between the rival parties though, if Tom Holland is keen on the idea, then having him appear in Ironheart isn’t outside the realms of possibility, especially when he’s already spoken of his admiration for Riri in interviews. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.