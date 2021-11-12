Marvel Reveals New Logo For Secret Invasion Series Coming To Disney Plus

Fans are getting an exciting new glimpse at what Marvel Studios has in store for us with the studio’s Secret Invasion coming soon to Disney Plus.

Marvel has made numerous announcements at their Disney Plus Day showcase, and toward the end of the studio’s presentation, Secret Invasion was teased among many new and previously announced series that received new logo reveals and little else.

Secret Invasion was first announced during the platform’s Investor Day presentation last year, and today’s glimpse offers fans a refreshed logo and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot of Nick Fury. The announcement puts to rest rumors of a series featuring Jackson’s character, while Emilia Clarke and Killian Scott are rumored to be cast alongside Christopher McDonald in unknown roles.

Secret Invasion reunites Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who first met in Captain Marvel. In an adaptation of the crossover comic series, shape-shifting Skrulls have infiltrated Earth and are impersonating members of the Avengers. Marvel has been building toward Secret Invasion with WandaVision and Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scenes. Each scene features the heroes being duped by a Skrull impersonating Nick Fury, seen captured in space.

The comic, written by Michael Bendis and illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu, ran in 2018 and featured heroes from across Marvel’s comic book teams. The series is expected to be six episodes long and written by Kyle Bradstreet. Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are directing the series.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is coming soon to Disney Plus. Disney Plus Day continues with more announcements from Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, and other major studios.