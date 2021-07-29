Marvel Reveals Release Date And First Look At Hawkeye Series

We’ve known for a long time that Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Plus series Hawkeye was coming to streaming before the end of the year, but we can now mark November 24th in our calendars as the date Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s passing of the torch adventure begins.

Official information has been hard to come by regarding the show, at least until the post-credits scene of Black Widow. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is being manipulated into tracking down and assassinating Clint after Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine claimed he was responsible for Natasha Romanoff’s death on Vormir, but that’s just one of many subplots.

The most prominent storyline is obviously is Jeremy Renner handing over the mantle of the MCU’s resident expert archer to his more than capable protege Kate Bishop, though, and you can check out the first official image from Hawkeye below.

There’s been plenty of chatter that Clint isn’t going to make it out of the show alive, and with Yelena hot on his tail and a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings, it definitely can’t be ruled out. Deaf superhero Echo is also set to make her MCU debut in Hawkeye, and seeing as she’s also been confirmed for a solo series, it would be logical to expect her to get a fairly substantial arc of her own.

That’s an awful lot of narrative ground to cover, and that’s without even mentioning the rumors swirling in the background concerning an appearance from Vincent D’Onfrio’s Kingpin, speculation the actor has been leaning into himself. Either way, at least we now know for sure when we’ll be getting the first episode of Hawkeye, but the only bad news is that we’ve still got almost four months to wait.