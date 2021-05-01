Jeremy Renner Rumored To Be Leaving Marvel After Hawkeye

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is all about reshuffling the deck, with a whole host of new heroes set to make their debuts in the franchise, while several veteran players get shuffled off into the background, with legacy one of the major driving forces behind the upcoming slate of new movies and Disney Plus exclusives.

One of the most hotly-anticipated debutants is Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who assumes the mantle from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton in Hawkeye. Shooting wrapped last week and the series is penciled in to premiere before the end of the year, and a new rumor claims that it could be Renner’s last outing as the MCU’s premiere sharpshooter.

We should point out that the claim originated on 4Chan before making its way over to Reddit and should be treated thusly, but we’ve been hearing for a longtime that Hawkeye would mark the actor’s swansong. It might be titled after Barton’s code name, but it’s very much going to be Bishop’s show as she receives a crash course in how to wield a bow and arrow from the famed Avenger.

The leak goes on to say that Black Widow‘s Taskmaster will appear as a secondary villain alongside Swordsman, with Better Call Saul‘s Tony Dalton having been cast as the latter, and even claims Wyatt Russell’s John Walker will be dropping by. As always, it’s best to take the latest batch of speculation with a pinch of salt, but Clint Barton retiring and letting Kate Bishop assume the mantle of Hawkeye has always been viewed as the inevitable crux of the narrative, and Renner would be just the latest Phase One stalwart to step away from the MCU after Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.