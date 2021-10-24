Marvel Rumored To Be Developing Disney Plus Series For Magneto

When the news first leaked online that Evan Peters had boarded the cast of WandaVision, rumors instantly began sweeping the internet that the multiverse would set the stage for the introduction of Magneto, retconning the mutant as the canonical father of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That obviously didn’t happen, and Peters technically wasn’t even reprising his role from Fox’s X-Men franchise at all, although that’s also speculated to have been a red herring of sorts that may or not be picked up again somewhere down the line. However, Geekosity are now claiming that a Magneto-centric Disney Plus series is in the works, which would be an interesting way of rebooting one of the most iconic villains in comic book history.

Here's How Daniel Craig Could Look As The MCU's Magneto 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The only information made available offers that the project is in the early planning stages and hasn’t been given a green light behind the scenes as of yet, so it’s all very opaque at the moment. Geekosity says the Magneto show will be a clean slate and origin story for the character, unconnected to anything that’s come before on either film or television, with Polaris also touted for a supporting role.

The mutants are coming sooner rather than later, but a Magneto origin story was abandoned over a decade ago at Fox when Wolverine’s solo debut was largely panned, so do we really need to see it happen at Marvel?