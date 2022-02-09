Eight weeks after the series came to a close, a new special that goes behind the scenes of Hawkeye has landed on Disney Plus. Ever since WandaVision premiered last year, every Marvel movie and TV series has been accompanied by an episode of Marvel Studios Assembled, allowing viewers a peek at how the production came together. Following specials focusing on the likes of Loki, Black Widow, and Shang-Chi, The Making of Hawkeye is now available.

“Take a look behind the scenes,” teased the official Hawkeye Twitter account when marking the special’s launch this Wednesday. “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of #Hawkeye, an Original Special, is now streaming [Disney Plus].”

The fifth TV series from Marvel Studios, Hawkeye featured the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, for his first-ever starring vehicle, as the Avenging Archer reluctantly paired up with archery prodigy Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) after the latter gets caught up with the Tracksuit Mafia, who are on the hunt for the vigilante known as Ronin (formerly Clint himself).

Both Renner and Steinfeld contribute to this special, alongside directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie and co-stars Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne), Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez), Fra Fee (Kazi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and unexpected addition Vincent D’Onofrio, who returned as Daredevil villain the Kingpin in Hawkeye‘s final episode.

While Barton’s next appearance in the MCU is unknown, Renner recently landed himself another — albeit very different — Disney Plus Original Series. Titled Rennervations, the four-part unscripted series will feature the actor exercising his passion for community projects and showcasing his construction skills. The next Marvel show to arrive, meanwhile, will be Moon Knight, premiering next month on March 30.

For now, catch the hour-long special Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye on Disney Plus. And while you’re at it, you can also stream all six episodes of Hawkeye.