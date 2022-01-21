Marvel Studios registers two mysterious new production companies

Online sleuths have become so good at digging through every shred of information made available pertaining to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that the franchise is growing ever more secretive in how it goes about its business.

One of the more recent phenomena to have captured the imagination of internet detectives everywhere is trying to deduce what projects could be gearing up to shoot based on LLCs registered by Marvel. It was this method that first hinted Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had entered pre-production, and also gave us our initial indication that WandaVision‘s Agatha Harkness could be in line for her own solo series.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

The Cosmic Circus are back at it again, having uncovered two new filings that appear to be Disney Plus shows. As per the report, Extremely Dangerous Productions and Prodigal Pie Productions are now official companies, both of which are slated as a ‘production entity for a DTC (direct-to-consumer) series and a ‘streaming service production’.

Of course, we’ve got absolutely no idea what on earth those monikers are supposed to be mean or how they tie into whatever Marvel is cooking up behind the scenes, but no franchise generates as much intense dissection as the MCU, so it won’t be too long until an enterprising fan or two cracks the code.