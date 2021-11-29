Marvel teases Echo in new batch of ‘Hawkeye’ images

A new batch of images teasing what’s to come in Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney Plus gives a particular nod to the forthcoming introduction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest hero, Alaqua Cox’s Echo.

In the one of the nine images released by Marvel Studios, we see Echo go head-to-head with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in what looks like a kitchen setting.

There are a number of other teases to the series as well, such as Steinfeld once again suited up as the alter-ego of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton: the Yakuza-massacring hooded vigilante known as Ronin.

We also see a cute image of Kate⏤fully decked out as Ronin⏤offering a pizza to her trusty canine sidekick, Lucky.

There are also images featuring other characters from the show, such as Fra Fee’s Kazi, a Tracksuit Mafia member; Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother; and Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne, Eleanor’s beau who shares the same name as a character from the comics known as Clint’s trainer and later as an Avenger himself⏤the Swordsman.

The events of the first two episodes of Hawkeye, which will set up the rest of the series, find Clint being pulled out of spending quality time with his family while watching a Captain America-themed Broadway musical to try and figure out who is posing as his former alter-ego with a blood-lust for gangsters, Ronin.

Upon discovering that the person who stole his costume was Kate⏤a young archer herself and a great admirer of Clint’s⏤the pair is forced to team up to protect themselves and their loved ones from the criminal organization once targeted by Ronin known as the Tracksuit Mafia.

Hawkeye premieres with new a new episode each Wednesday on Disney Plus.