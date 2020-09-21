New WandaVision Photos Tease A Strange Reality

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have resumed shooting after six months following a lengthy delay as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but WandaVision had the benefit of wrapping in March before the entire industry was sent into hibernation for almost the entire summer. As a result, the two title characters have leapfrogged Sam and Bucky to become the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive series.

There might not be an official release date as of yet, but the announcement is expected to be imminent after the first trailer for WandaVision debuted yesterday. And with Black Widow still the subject of rumors that it might not hit theaters in November as anticipated due to the box office’s struggle to return to any sort of former glories, WandaVision could be the only MCU project to grace our screens in 2020.

The footage promised a unique journey into the franchise’s mythology, leaning heavily on the idea of alternate realities and Wanda’s potential descent into madness following the loss of her soulmate. And Disney have now followed up the promo with several new images, which you can check out below.

These photos are all taken from the opening moments of the trailer, and even if you haven’t seen the TV spot, you can gather that WandaVision will mark entirely new ground for the MCU, which is still finding different ways to approach characters that have been around for years. The marketing campaign certainly seems to be ramping up, and it surely can’t be too long until we can mark a definitive date in our calendars to celebrate some much needed new content from the biggest and most popular franchise in the business.