WandaVision May Be The Only MCU Production Releasing In 2020

While we wait for further news on when we can expect to see Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both of which were originally supposed to have arrived by now, it’s been confirmed that we’ll be getting at least one piece of MCU media this year. A new trailer revealing what’s to come on Disney Plus over the next few months reveals that Marvel’s WandaVision is definitely set for release in 2020.

Disney Plus shared the trailer on social media this Wednesday afternoon. We didn’t get any fresh material from the TV series, with it only including couple of brief clips first shown during the Super Bowl trailer earlier this year, but the news that it’s on its way will no doubt be enough to get fans excited. Catch it in the player above.

Before COVID-19 struck, WV was looking to drop in December, so by the looks of things, it seems to be on course to make that due date. It has been reported before that production was able to wrap up just prior to quarantine taking effect, with post-production continuing remotely ever since. With Disney/Marvel keeping quiet about it, though, we guessed this was too good to be true. But apparently not.

With it likely coming in December, that may mean we could get a full trailer for it in the not so distant future, perhaps October. As Black Widow is facing a potential second delay and Falcon is still filming, WV may gain a load of extra importance as the only thing MCU fans have to look forward to seeing in 2020. Thankfully, we know it’s an important piece of the franchise’s puzzle, with connections to Doctor Strange 2, Captain Marvel 2 and more.

So stay tuned for more on WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, officially arriving later this year.