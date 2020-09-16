Having recently resumed shooting after spending months on hiatus due to the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, set photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have inevitably been making their way online. The most recent images showed Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter and George St-Pierre’s Batroc back in action, but the title heroes have been celebrating their returns as well.

It might be good news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the franchise’s first Disney Plus exclusive is back in front of cameras, but it looks a lot more likely that the show will be delayed until 2021 now, having originally been scheduled for last month before quietly being pushed back. There’s still no sign of when a trailer will arrive, either, meaning that there could be a huge amount of footage left to shoot.

Concrete information about the plot has been very hard to come by as well, but the stars have nonetheless started drip feeding some new glimpses at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on social media. Anthony Mackie, for instance, has now revealed a closer look at Sam Wilson’s costume, which is the exact same photo that Sebastian Stan was caught snapping the other day, and you can check it out below.

Most fans have resigned themselves to the fact that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won’t be arriving on our screens until next year, but with production now back in full swing, let’s hope that Marvel throws a bone in our direction and debuts a teaser trailer of some description in the near future. After all, if Matt Reeves can assemble a phenomenal promo for The Batman with just a few weeks’ worth of footage in the can, surely the team behind the hotly-anticipated spinoff could follow suit.