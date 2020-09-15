A Familiar Villain Returns In New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos

As one of the first major productions to be shut down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, most fans had already resigned themselves to the fact that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wouldn’t make the intended August release date, long before it was quietly confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show had been delayed when it was left off the list of last month’s incoming Disney Plus titles.

Shooting has only just restarted, so there’s every chance that we might not even see it until next year, which is looking increasingly likely as Marvel play their cards very close to the chest when it comes to announcing locked-in dates for any of the Disney Plus exclusives. There still hasn’t been so much as an official image released, either, never mind a proper trailer of any kind, with most of the information we have coming from merchandise leaks and set photos.

Now that filming is back underway, though, we can expect more set pics to start arriving on a regular basis, and the latest batch reveal George St-Pierre’s Georges Batroc making his return to the MCU for the first time since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

A Familiar Villain Returns In New The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos 1 of 9

Widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters in history, you’d imagine that the 39 year-old wasn’t brought back for his acting abilities, and will pose a much bigger threat to Sam and Bucky than he did to Steve Rogers in his brief appearance during The Winter Soldier‘s prologue. Plot details are still firmly under wraps, of course, but as a massively important part of the MCU’s expansion plans, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure it lives up to expectations.